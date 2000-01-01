Non-life insurance industry is poised for great growth

The country’s largest non-life insurer New India Assurance is all set to launch its mega initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 10,000 crore this week. In an exclusive interview, its chairman-cum-managing director G Srinivasan spoke to Falaknaaz Syed about the firm’s plans to boost profitability.

Please tell us about the price band of the IPO.

The government’s philosophy is to make the pricing attractive for investors so that there is something left on the table for them. Beyond this I really can’t say much at this moment.

But given that ICICI Lombard General Insurance IPO was priced at six times to book value, what valuation New India Assurance could get?

We can’t be compared with others as New India Assurance is a legacy company. We have the largest distribution network of 2456 branches including a strong presence in tier 3 and 4 towns. We are the only Indian insurer to have an international rating of A- from AM Best. We have been consistently increasing our market share in the last 5 years. Several major corporate houses are our customers. Around 31 per cent of our business is direct business. If a small company grows, its promoters will be required to infuse capital to maintain the required solvency margin. But we have the ability to grow and in the last 40 years, we have never taken any capital from the government. We did a business of Rs 23000 crore in FY17. We have the highest claim settlement ratio of 98 per cent and have the second lowest claim repudiation ratio of 1.2 per cent among the top 10 insurers in the country as per a Crisil Report. We have the lowest expense ratio of 16.24 per cent in the non-life insurance industry. So we stand on a different footing from others.

What has been the Return on Equity (RoE) for the last five years?

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2017, the RoE was 16 per cent. We made a net profit of Rs 520 crore during the first quarter. Our combined ratio improved to 110.66 per cent from 119 per cent last year while the adjusted combined ratio (claims outgo plus commission paid to distributors minus the investment income on a technical basis) improved to 95 per cent from 104 per cent. Our networth was Rs 38,284 crore as on June 30, 2017, the asset base was Rs 73,455 crore while our Solvency Margin was 2.27 per cent as on June 30, 2017.

How do you plan to make underwriting profits as insurers continue deep undercutting to grow topline?

In the last six to 9 months there has been a lot of focus on pricing in the industry. We have also raised the premium rates in individual and corporate lines of businesses. In health segment, we raised the premium rates in individual mediclaim by 25 per cent in April this year and would also be revising rates in the individual floater policy by 25 per cent effective from December 1. See, the problem is group health and we are working on reducing the loss ratios, and this year our target is to reduce the group health loss ratio to 100 per cent. The individual health insurance business had a loss ratio of 85 per cent which would reduce to 72-73 per cent this year because of the revision in premium rates. Even in government health sche­mes, we will revise the rates in those states where we have made losses. Our loss ratios are quite good in fire, marine hull, marine cargo and liabilities. We continue to focus on risk selection.

So will you completely stop cross subsidisation of profitable fire business with group health business?

Some amount of cross subsidisation of group health business will remain as we want that on an overall basis a corporate client account should be profit making for us. But those corporates that buy group mediclaim from us on a standalone basis and have a bad claims history will see a substantial rise in premium rates.

What kind of growth are you targeting?

The non-life insurance industry is poised for a great growth. The economy is doing well, people have higher disposable incomes. There is huge underpenetration and so non-life insurance has a great potential to grow. We will be in a good position to tap the growth opportunities. During the first quarter ended June 30, 2017, we grew by 19 per cent and will continue to maintain a growth of 19-20 per cent. The major growth drivers will be retail health, retail motor, home insurance, liabilities lines of business and crop insurance to some extent.

Why are you not aggressively growing crop insurance business?

Last year crop insurance formed 6 per cent of our business as we are slightly cautious about this line of business. So this year, around 7-8 per cent of the business will come from this segment.

Please tell us about your overseas operations?

We have international operations in 28 countries that have consistently been profitable and we are a domestic brand in those jurisdictions. Around 15 per cent of the total book is overseas book which has been growing at 5 to 7 per cent. We are planning to get into Special Economic Zone in Myanmar and are in the process of being licensed for full operations in the Dubai Financial Centre this year.