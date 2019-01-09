NMDC to buy back Rs 1k cr shares
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 9 January 2019
City: 
New Delhi

The finance ministry has approved state-owned iron ore producer NMDC’s share buyback plan worth Rs 1,000 crore, an official said. The time line for the launch of the offer will be decided by the NMDC board.

“NMDC’s Rs 1,000 crore share buyback offer has been approved by the finance ministry,” the official said.

The government has already lined up buyback offers of nine PSUs including ONGC, Oil India, IOC, NHPC, BHEL, Nalco, Cochin Shipyard, NLC and KIOCL. These would cumulatively fetch about Rs 9,000 crore to the exchequer. The government holds 72.43 per cent in NMDC. Stock of NMDC closed at Rs 94.95, down 0.11 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

 

More From Companies and Markets
Sharp drop in Inflows to Equity MFs

Inflows into equity mutual funds saw a sharp drop in December to Rs 6,606 crore with high volatility in the equity market.

Post-death transfer of demat shares now requires physical documents

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has placed transfer of physical and demat shares on par in case of a security holder’s death.

Steady quarter seen for IT majors

The IT sector is expected to report a steady quarter in this earnings season.

Infy board to consider share buyback, special dividend in Jan 11 meet

Bangalore-based tech behemoth Infosys on Tuesday said its board would consider a buyback programme and payment of special dividend at its meeting on January 11.