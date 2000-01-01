Nifty gives no clear signals

Benchmark indices closed lower amidst a rout in global equities and October F&O expiry. Trading was volatile as traders rolled over positions in the F&O segment from the near month October 2018 series to November 2018 series.

The Sensex fell 343.87 points, or 1.01 per cent, to settle at 33,690.09, its lowest closing level since April 6. The Nifty-50 fell 99.85 points, or 0.98 per cent, to settle at 10,124.90, its lowest closing level since March 28

The global market witnessed huge sell-off on weaker earnings from some of the big companies and decline in September home sales. Back home, some of the heavyweights such as Bharti Airtel (-6.4 per cent), Indiabulls Housing Finance (-7.3), Reliance Industries (-1.4), and Infosys (-0.2) dragged benchmark indices.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking, said: “This is clearly a kind of phase when you are left with no clear view and hence, rather than just trying to find any reason, we would rather wait for some kind of development to happen on charts. We still reiterate that one should avoid going short now; but at the same time, going long, especially carrying overnight positions, does not seem to be a right ploy due unexpected selloff in global peers. We would rather wait for Nifty to surpass and sustain above the important intraday swing high of 10,242. If it manages to do so, then would trigger some immediate recovery in the market. Till then one should stay light and avoid taking undue risk. On the lower side, 10,079 has now become a new multi-month low.”

Market view

Mehul Kothari, senior technical analyst-equity, IndiaNivesh Securities, said: “There is hardly any change in the price structure on the daily chart of Nifty spot. Even the divergence of Relative Strength Index is still intact. Thus, we maintain our accumulation stance and expect the index to reach higher levels of 10,400–10,550 once it starts trading above Thursday’s high of 10,290. On the downside, the support zone of 10,100-9,950 remains intact. As of now, we would avoid getting into a panic mode.

