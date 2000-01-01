Nifty eyeing 11,000

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty-50 declined in tandem with the global markets after a seven-day rally as global cues were negative, with the US Federal Reserve announcing 25 bps interest rate hike on Wednesday. However, Indian benchmarks outperformed global peers due to a steep fall in the crude oil price, which helped the rupee to strengthen to 69.75 per dollar at the close of the money market. Brent crude oil futures traded at $55.56 a barrel while Nymex crude traded at 46.62.

The Sensex closed at 36,431.67, down by 52.66 points, or 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty-50 closed at 10,951.70, down by 15.60 points, or 0.14 per cent.

Broader market indices outperformed the benchmarks with the BSE Mid-cap Index moving up 0.07 per cent and the BSE Smallcap Index, by 0.12 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices PSU banks were gainers, with the Rs 41,000-crore recapitalisation announcement coming while financials were overall were losers among the NSE indices. The Nifty PSE Index gained 0.36 per cent, with gains of oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL, IOC, OIL India and ONGC, which would benefit from the fall in the crude oil price.

Technical view

Sneha Seth, derivatives analyst, Angel Broking, said, “At the current juncture, maximum open interest concentration stands at 11,000 call; however, looking at the quantum of unwinding we expect the Nifty to rally beyond this psychological mark going ahead. On the lower side, 10,800-10,850 may now act as a strong base for the market. Considering the above data, we maintain our optimistic stands on the market and traders could use declines to add on fresh longs.”

Market view

Abhijeet Dey, senior fund manager-equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said, “Domestic stocks opened on a subdued note as the key benchmark indices dropped on negative Asian stocks. Profit booking after seven straight days of gains and negative global stocks weighed on the sentiment. Both the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty traded in a narrow range to finally close the day near the flat line. The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, as expected, but forecast fewer rate hikes next year and signalled its tightening cycle is nearing an end in the face of financial market volatility and slowing global growth.

—Ravi Ranjan Prasad