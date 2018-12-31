NIA to get chair professor soon

After the successful selection of its chief earlier this month, National Insurance Academy (NIA) — the only insurance institute in the country located in Pune — will soon get its chair professor (general insurance). NIA has already floated nominations for the position and it is expected that the institute will pick the candidate from among the public sector general insurance firms.

A search-cum-selection committee has been constituted by the NIA for this purpose. “It will make recommendations to the governing board for the appointment after interacting with the short-listed candidates,” said former NIA director Sushobhan Sarker.

In accordance with the decision taken at the NIA governing board meeting held on November 30, the institute is initiating the process of selection of chair professor (general insurance). According to a notification, a copy of which is available with FC, NIA has invited nominations for chair professor. “The position is meant for an eminent person who is from the general insurance stream of public sector units (PSUs). The indicated zone of consideration will be persons who are/have worked in the cadre of general managers. The applicant shall not be more than 62 years of age as on February 1, 2019,” the notification said. NIA is a premier insurance academy sponsored by the public sector insurance industry. Besides running a two-year flagship post-graduate diploma in insurance, it also conducts a variety of short duration courses for the Indian insurance industry.

As far as the salary of the proposed chair professor is concerned, it will be related to the scale of pay of professor at the academy. “The salary fixation will be done in a manner, which will protect the last salary drawn without taking into consideration perquisites received by the incumbent in his/her previous position,” the notification said.

Recently, G Srinivasan, former chairman-cum-MD at New India Assurance Company, has been appointed the director of NIA. His appointment is for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier from the date of taking charge at his post.