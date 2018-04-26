New Nifty index to track equity savings funds
FC Bureau
  Thursday, 26 April 2018
New Delhi

The NSE’s index services subsidiary, India Index Services & Products (IISL), has on Wednesday launched the Nifty Equity Savings Index.

The index will serve as a benchmark for the equity savings funds offered by various mutual funds. Similar to the investment philosophy of equity savings funds, this index captures performance of a portfolio having exposure to equity, equity arbitrage and debt instruments. This index is a total return index capturing price-return and dividend/coupon income.

“The newly launched Nifty Equity Savings Index appropriately fills the gap that was there due to the absence of a relevant benchmark for performance comparison of the popular equity savings funds category offered by mutual funds in India,” said Mukesh Agarwal, CEO, IISL.

It is a total return index capturing price return and dividend or coupon income.

The index components are 30 per cent exposure to Nifty 50 Total Return Index;  30 per cent exposure to equity arbitrage (long position) in Total Return Index and equivalent short position in Nifty 50 Futures Index; 30 per cent exposure to Nifty Short Duration Debt Index; and 5 per cent exposure to Nifty 1D Rate Index.

