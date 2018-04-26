New Nifty index to track equity savings funds

The NSE’s index services subsidiary, India Index Services & Products (IISL), has on Wednesday launched the Nifty Equity Savings Index.

The index will serve as a benchmark for the equity savings funds offered by various mutual funds. Similar to the investment philosophy of equity savings funds, this index captures performance of a portfolio having exposure to equity, equity arbitrage and debt instruments. This index is a total return index capturing price-return and dividend/coupon income.

“The newly launched Nifty Equity Savings Index appropriately fills the gap that was there due to the absence of a relevant benchmark for performance comparison of the popular equity savings funds category offered by mutual funds in India,” said Mukesh Agarwal, CEO, IISL.

The index components are 30 per cent exposure to Nifty 50 Total Return Index; 30 per cent exposure to equity arbitrage (long position) in Total Return Index and equivalent short position in Nifty 50 Futures Index; 30 per cent exposure to Nifty Short Duration Debt Index; and 5 per cent exposure to Nifty 1D Rate Index.