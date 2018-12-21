Net equity MF inflow hits 3-month low in Nov

Equity mutual fund schemes recorded a net inflow of Rs 8,414 crore in November, making it the lowest in three months, mainly due to a volatile market.

With this, the total inflow in equities has reached over Rs 82,200 crore during the current financial year so far (April-November), according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Equity and equity-linked saving schemes saw an inflow of Rs 8,414 crore in November, much lower than Rs 12,622 crore registered in the preceding month.

In September, such schemes had witnessed an inflow of Rs 11,172 crore and Rs 8,375 crore in August.

"We appreciate the maturity shown by retail investors in staying invested in the markets, in spite of the volatility over the last few months," Amfi chief executive N S Venkatesh said.

"As India becomes the fastest-growing economy and with inflation rates slowing down, equities are expected to perform better in the near future," he said.

The systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution continues to be the same at Rs 7,985 crore in November as compared to October.

Overall, the mutual fund industry saw a net infusion of Rs 1.4 lakh crore last month.

Liquid funds attracted Rs 1.36 lakh crore, gold exchange-traded funds saw a net inflow of Rs 10 crore after witnessing a pull-out in the past several months. In contrast, income funds saw a withdrawal of Rs 6,518 crore.