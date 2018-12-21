Net equity MF inflow hits 3-month low in Nov
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 21 December 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Equity mutual fund schemes recorded a net inflow of Rs 8,414 crore in November, making it the lowest in three months, mainly due to a volatile market.

With this, the total inflow in equities has reached over Rs 82,200 crore during the current financial year so far (April-November), according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Equity and equity-linked saving schemes saw an inflow of Rs 8,414 crore in November, much lower than Rs 12,622 crore registered in the preceding month.

In September, such schemes had witnessed an inflow of Rs 11,172 crore and Rs 8,375 crore in August.

"We appreciate the maturity shown by retail investors in staying invested in the markets, in spite of the volatility over the last few months," Amfi chief executive N S Venkatesh said.

"As India becomes the fastest-growing economy and with inflation rates slowing down, equities are expected to perform better in the near future," he said.

The systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution continues to be the same at Rs 7,985 crore in November as compared to October.

Overall, the mutual fund industry saw a net infusion of Rs 1.4 lakh crore last month.

Liquid funds attracted Rs 1.36 lakh crore, gold exchange-traded funds saw a net inflow of Rs 10 crore after witnessing a pull-out in the past several months. In contrast, income funds saw a withdrawal of Rs 6,518 crore.

More From Companies and Markets
Nifty eyeing 11,000

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty-50 declined in tandem with the global markets after a seven-day rally as global cues were negative, with the US Federal Reserve announcing 25 bps interest rate hi

Tyre stocks jump 5% on likely GST cut

Shares of tyre companies on Thursday rose over 5 per cent amid reports that the GST Council is likely to slash tax rates on automobile tyres to 18 per cent from 28 per centin its next meeting on Sa

Brokers unhappy with fiat on non-genuine trades

Stock exchanges have asked their trading members to refrain from entering into abnormal or non-genuine transactions executed by the market participants primarily with an objective of transferring p

Bosch to suspend Bidadi production for two days

Auto component major Bosch on Thursday said it will suspend all manufacturing operations at Bidadi plant in Karnataka for two days on December 28-29 in order to adjust production with market demand