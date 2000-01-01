Negative sentiment may gain strength

The market ended with marginal losses as investors turned cautious ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections on May 12. Higher crude oil prices also weighed on the investor sentiment, leading to highly volatile trading. The Sensex shed 73.08 points to settle at 35,246 while the Nifty fell 25.15 points to end at 10,716.

There were selling in mid-cap and small-cap counters with the BSE Mid-Cap Index and BSE Small-Cap Index down 1.5 per cent and 1.36 per cent, respectively. The market breadth was weak as 775 shares rose and 1,890 shares fell on the BSE. Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, Realty was down 2.02 per cent, followed by Power (-1.55 per cent) and Healthcare (-1.52 per cent). The Oil & Gas Index was up 0.54 per cent, outperforming the Sensex.

Technical view

According to Mazhar Mohammad, chief strategist–technical research & trading advisory, Chartviewindia.in, the Nifty appears to have registered a ‘Dark Cloud Cover’ kind of bearish formation as it opened higher but closed below the mid-point of Wednesday’s candle body. “Besides, unless 10,785 is taken off on the upside, there remains a possibility of Double Top kind of another bearish formation charts. Hence, negative sentiment in the market shall pick up momentum if the Nifty closes below 10,680 in the next session. In such a scenario, the initial target can be close to 10,600 levels whereas on breach of this, traders should not be surprised if the correction gets extended towards its 50-day exponential moving averages (DEMA), whose value is placed around 10,500 levels.”

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, "volatility continued despite positive global cues as investors remain cautious due to the rise in oil price and the weak INR. Banks/financials are under pressure due to the rise in yield and the early recognition of stressed assets. Results so far has not enthused investor’s sentiment whereas the next phase of results will be crucial, as any deviation will create further downgrades."

