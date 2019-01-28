NCLT allows Guild Builders to top up shares of Omaxe
By  
FC Bureau
  , Monday, 28 January 2019
City: 
New Delhi

In a recent development, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Bench, Chandigarh, has allowed Guild Builders to continue to further top up more shares of realty firm Omaxe to meet top-up or margin call requirements if needed. Guild Builders is the parent company of real estate major Omaxe Limited.

“The order of the Hon'ble NCLT in the Sunil Goel vs Guild Builders case is self-explanatory and the shares which the company has pledged will continue to be treated as pledged. The company can further top up more shares, as per the security agreements, if the lender makes any margin calls in future,” said Guild Builders.

“This will in no way disrupt the business of the company, rumours of which are being floated by some vested interests,” they added.

“In the meantime, the respondent No.1 not to further pledge the shares irrespective of whether the respondent No.1 has treated the shares as encumbered except in order to top-up and/or margin calls for the already pledged shares,” the NCLT bench said in its order on January 21.

The company requested the public and shareholders to be beware of any rumours being spread by vested interests and said that Guild Builders has given an undertaking to the court that it will not pledge shares except in case of exigency of margin call.

More From Companies and Markets
Chalet Hotels Rs 1,641-cr IPO to open on Tuesday

K Raheja Group-promoted Chalet Hotels announced a Rs 1641.18 crore initial public offering of equity shares in the price band of Rs 275 to Rs 280 per share of Rs 10 face value.

Budget, Q3 earnings, global factors to drive stocks

The stock market is likely to track a host of key domestic and global events this week like the interim Budget for 2019-20, January derivatives expiry, quarterly earnings from bluechips and the US

Vodafone Idea rights issue by February-end; smooth sailing seen

Vodafone Idea Ltd's upcoming rights issue of Rs 25,000 crore will hit the market in February-end to partly pare its rising debt currently at around Rs 1.14 lakh crore and meet the spectrum dues to

More trouble for debt MFs as two IL&FS SPVs default on payment

In fresh trouble for mutual funds from infrastructure contagion, two special purpose vehicles of IL&FS subsidiary IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) have defaulted on debt repayment.