NCLAT rejects Liberty House plea to stay resolution process of Bhushan Power
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 13 July 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Thursday turned down the plea of UK-based Liberty House to stay the resolution process of Bhushan Power and Steel.

A two-member bench of the appellate tribunal, headed by chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, directed the committee of creditors to go ahead with the resolution process. At present, the lenders of Bhushan Power and Steel are in the process of finalising the bids.

Earlier, the company’s lenders had rejected the resolution plan submitted by Liberty House citing delay, following which the U.K.-based group had moved the National Company Law Tribunal. The NCLT had on April 23 directed BPSL’s lenders, led by PNB, to consider the bid submitted by Liberty House.

This order was later challenged by Tata Steel, another resolution applicant of BPSL, before NCLAT.

More From Companies and Markets
Choppy moves ahead

The market made strong gains on the back of positive global cues. Reliance Industries, HDFC and HDFC Bank surged, taking the Sensex and Nifty higher.

Brokers barred from taking cash from clients

Sebi on Thursday barred stock brokers from directly accepting cash from their clients as it looks to promote digital payments.

Oil & Gas firms to present a mixed picture

Oil refining companies are expected to report inventory gains for the June quarter, riding on a $10 rise in oil prices between April and June, 2018.

Factory growth slips to 7-mth low; retail inflation at 5%

Industrial production slipped to a seven-month low of 3.2 per cent in May due to sluggish performance of manufacturing and power sectors, while retail inflation continued to remain firm in June on