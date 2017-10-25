Nandan gives clean chit to Panaya deal; snub to NRN

Tech bellwether Infosys on Tuesday gave a clean chit to the controversial Panaya deal, done by its former CEO Vishal Sikka.

The company’s new non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani said there was no merit in the allegations of wrongdoing in Panaya acquisition. He further said the company reaffirmed the previous findings of external investigations into this buyout and there are no plans to make the investigation documents public.

This comes as a severe blow to the chief whistleblower and key co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy. The company has been in the eye of the storm in past several quarters after Murthy raised several questions, including the lapse of corporate governance, paying a hefty severance package (Rs 17 crore) to its former CFO Rajiv Bansal and acquiring Panaya at an inflated value of $200 million.

Murthy became a self-appointed whistleblower against the very enterprise raised by himself and his friends. He ran months-long tirade against former chairman R Seshasayee and CEO Sikka over the Panaya deal. He claimed wrongdoing in the acquisition and wanted the report of independent investigation to be made public. To take on Seshasayee and Sikka, Murthy sent secret emails to select media houses. He played out his battles in media, which created a constant pressure on Sikka. He also held media briefings at his Catamaran office in the city. Finally in August this year, both Seshasayee and Sikka quit the company amid the controversy fuelled and fanned by Murthy.

After having gone through all these high street drama, this is what Infosys had to say on Tuesday: “After careful consideration led by our chairman, the Board reaffirms the previous findings of external investigations that there is no merit to the allegations of wrongdoing.

Nandan said he along with the leadership team and the board conducted a review of all the external investigations into certain anonymous complaints that the company had previously received.

“I stand by every question on poor governance raised in my speech to Infosys investors dated August 29, 2017. The fact remains that none of these questions have been answered by the Infosys board with the transparency it deserves. I am disappointed. The core question still is how and why the Infosys board approved an unusual and unprecedented severance payment agreement of 1000 per cent (of the standard Infosys employment contracts) to the former CFO, and why the board did not disclose this information proactively and much earlier. Sadly, it appears we will no longer know the truth,” NR Narayana Murthy (in pic) said on Tuesday.

Murthy had earlier demanded that the full report by Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher on whistleblower allegations pertaining to the Panaya deal be made public. But Nandan rejected any further review of the investigations into these allegations. He said after a “careful re-consideration,” it has concluded that putting out more details of the probe would “inhibit the company’s ability to conduct effective investigations into any matter in the future.” Confidentiality was key to ensuring the cooperation of whistleblowers and other participants in any investigative process, he said.

“I believe all stakeholders acted out of a strong passion for Infosys, wanting what they believed to be the best for the company and to see it succeed. In light of my review of these matters, I am fully persuaded, as is the entire Board, that the conclusions of the independent investigations are correct,’’ Nandan said while addressing a media conference at the company’s electronic city campus.

Nandan also said he was grateful to well-wishers of the company, including Murthy, for “their deeply held passion” for Infosys. He said going forward the company would build a trusting relationship with Murthy.

Now with Nandan and the Infosys Board giving Sikka a clean chit with his Panaya deal, Murthy’s lone-crusade against the board, along with his image as a successful mentor, has taken a big beating.

The company now deserves a period of stability and undistracted focus on the business. I wish the company all the best - ex chairman of Infosys Board R Seshasayee