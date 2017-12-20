Mutual funds poised to post a record year on strong inflows

Equity mutual funds witnessed a surge in inflows this year, especially from April, as many households that deposited cash in banks post-demonetisation had started deploying them in more rewarding asset classes.

The industry is on course to report a record year in inflows this time.

Monthly data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows inflows of Rs 1,37,676 crore into equity funds--including equity-linked savings schemes—during January-November 2017 against Rs 59,006 crore received for the whole of 2016-17.

Balanced funds, which invest in both debt and equity, saw an inflow of Rs 68,575 crore during January-November.

The inflows in equity mutual funds surged in the last four months, with monthly inflows hovering in the range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000 crore every month, excluding balanced funds.

Household savings from smaller cities beyond the top 15 cities have started actively participating in mutual fund investments after demonetisation in the hope of having higher returns than bank fixed deposits.

Says Sundeep Sikka, executive director & CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, "The paradigm had changed; from a time when 90 per cent of investments in financial products like mutual funds were from the top 10 cities in India, the past couple of years have seen 50 per cent of investments coming from tier- 2 and 3 cities."

With huge money in the shopping bag, the mutual fund managers were seen bidding as anchor investors in the small and big initial public offerings in a big way. The mutual fund industry also became a big buyer in the secondary market.

However, as the valuations have become rich and risky, the funds seems to have concentrated more on blue chips for stock pickings. Some have even started hoarding cash than deploying it in a market moving from one peak to another.

The top holdings of mutual funds, as on September 30, are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Facing a problem of plenty, the industry must be sitting on cash levels around Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 39,000 crore as on November 30, said analysts.

The mutual fund industry, as on November 30, had equity assets worth Rs 7,33,166 crore in equity funds and ELSS categories. At 39,000 crore, the cash level comes to 5.31 per cent of the total.

Kaustubh Belapurkar, director-fund research, Morningstar India, said, “Industry level cash is around Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 39,000 crore as on November 30, 2017. The deployment in 2017 has been largely in the large-cap stocks, the deployment in mid-cap and small-cap stocks were lower than in 2016.”

Top mid-cap and small-cap stocks sold by the mutual funds in September, as per Morningstar data, included Rain Industries, Indraprastha Gas, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, BEML, Radico Khaitan, Balkrishna Industries, Ramco Cements, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, IFGL Refractories and Manpasand Beverages.

A top official of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, said, “Our cash level in equity funds are in the range of 5-8 per cent as these are long-term investments and fund manager have to follow the mandate and deploy the inflows while keeping some cash for meeting liquidity requirements.”

“We also are fully deployed in the balanced fund category as per the dynamic asset allocation strategy. Currently, we have around 38 per cent in equity and the remaining in debt instruments,” the official said.

Jimmy Patel, CEO, Quantum Mutual Fund, said, “ The industry level cash would be in single digit, whereas our fund house currently has 17 to 18 per cent cash.” The close ended funds that have closed recently have not have deployed all cash.”

The industry now gets around Rs 6,000 crore as systematic investment plan, or SIP, a month. This gives them the leeway invest in a planned manner.