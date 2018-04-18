Muthoot Capital Q4 net at Rs 21 cr
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 18 April 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Non-banking financial company, Muthoot Capital Services, said its net profit increased to Rs 21.5 crore in the quarter ended March 2018 from Rs 11.1 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year, the company's profit after tax stood at Rs 53.7 crore compared to Rs 30.1 crore in the year 2016-17, registering a growth of 78.4 per cent.

In the quarter ended March, total income grew 48.9 per cent to Rs 118.8 crore from Rs 79.8 crore last year same period.

"Our results reflect our core focus areas, innovation, automation and customer-centricity to drive growth and profitability. We have continued to deliver a CAGR of 26.5 per cent over the last five years," the company's managing director Thomas George Muthoot said.

It's total loan disbursements in the quarter was Rs 594.7 crore as compared to Rs 423.1 crore a year ago.

Its asset under management stood at Rs 2,238 crore as on March 31, 2018 against Rs 1,439.7 crore as on March 31, 2017. 

More From Companies and Markets
IPO-bound HDFC AMC posts 31% rise in FY18 profit

Aided by a bull run in the equity market and heavy inflows in equity mutual funds, India’s largest mutual fund, HDFC Asset Management Company, posted 31 per cent growth in net profit for financial

Consolidation to continue

The market opened higher as sentiment was boosted after the IMD predicted a normal monsoon this year.

M&M joins Rs 1L crore m-cap club

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday entered the coveted Rs 1 lakh crore market capitalisation club after the stock settled with gains of over 1 per cent.

House panel to quiz RBI Guv in May on spate of bank scams

A parliamentary panel has called Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel (in pic) on May 17 to answer queries on a spate of banking scams unearthed in the last few months and mounting bad loans in the sy