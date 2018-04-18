Muthoot Capital Q4 net at Rs 21 cr

Non-banking financial company, Muthoot Capital Services, said its net profit increased to Rs 21.5 crore in the quarter ended March 2018 from Rs 11.1 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year, the company's profit after tax stood at Rs 53.7 crore compared to Rs 30.1 crore in the year 2016-17, registering a growth of 78.4 per cent.

In the quarter ended March, total income grew 48.9 per cent to Rs 118.8 crore from Rs 79.8 crore last year same period.

"Our results reflect our core focus areas, innovation, automation and customer-centricity to drive growth and profitability. We have continued to deliver a CAGR of 26.5 per cent over the last five years," the company's managing director Thomas George Muthoot said.

It's total loan disbursements in the quarter was Rs 594.7 crore as compared to Rs 423.1 crore a year ago.

Its asset under management stood at Rs 2,238 crore as on March 31, 2018 against Rs 1,439.7 crore as on March 31, 2017.