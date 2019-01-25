MSCI may reduce India weight in emerging market index
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 25 January 2019
City: 
Mumbai

Global provider of capital market indices, MSCI, has proposed changes to foreign ownership investment limits for India securities. Once changes are accepted this will reduce India weight in the MSCI Emerging Market index by 0.23 per cent to 8.55 per cent from 8.78 per cent.

Constituent stocks of the MSCI Market Index may get impacted, with proposed changes to computing calculation methodology for foreign ownership limits, as mentioned in a consultation paper released.

Broking firm Emkay Global Financial Services said, “We estimate a potential outflow of around $1 billion from MSCI India constituents with stocks like Larsen & Toubro and ITC getting most impacted.”

Tata motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy Laboratories,  Gail, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and LIC Housing Finance may also face impact of change for India weight in MSCI Emerging Market Index.

The outcome of the consultation will be announced on March 29. If the proposals are accepted, they will get implemented from May 2019, leading to semi-annual index review reducing India weight in the MSCI Emerging Market Index by 0.23 per cent to 8.55 per cent from 8.78 per cent, Emkay Global said.

MSCI proposed not to include depository receipts in computation of foreign ownership in India. As per new norms, Securities and Exchange Board of India and Reserve Bank of India consider depositary receipts as part of the sector limit and not the FPI limit.

“In computing the foreign room for India, MSCI will consider the lower of foreign institutional shareholdings (excluding depositary receipts) set off against the FPI limits,” MSCI has said.

Top 10 stocks that may be impacted in the MSCI India Index from foreign ownership limit treatment for Indian securities with depository receipts will be Larsen & Tourbo, ITC, Tata Motors, M&M, Dr Reddy Laboratories, GAIL, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and LIC Housing Finance.

