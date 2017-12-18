Move above highs would extend rally

The market gained for the fourth straight day, with both Sensex and Nifty hitting record highs during the day. The Sensex rose 235.06 points, or 0.7 per cent, to close at 33,836.74, while the Nifty 50 rose 74.45 points, or 0.72 per cent, to settle at 10,463.20. Both the indices closed at their all-time highs.

Strong buying was seen in stocks in sectors like banking, auto and telecom. Buying in small and midcap stocks lifted the BSE Mid-Cap Index by 1.47 per cent and the Small-Cap Index by 1.51 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, the BSE Telecom (up 1.96 per cent), Auto (3.42 per cent, Metal (1.49 per cent), Power (1.22 per cent) and Realty index (1.39 per cent) outperformed the Sensex.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking, said: “The volatile session on Monday was followed by a steady one as the index displayed its strength right from the opening trade. As mentioned in the earlier report, 10,410 was the level to watch out for. The Nifty has managed to surpass this level on a closing basis and thereby negates the ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ structure. Now, going ahead, 10,410–10,372 is likely to act as immediate support level; whereas in the upward direction, all time high of 10,490 would be seen as the next important junction for the index. The range is very much defined now for the coming days. A move above record highs would extend the rally; whereas, the weakness would be seen only below the intraday support of 10,372. Traders are advised to focus on individual stocks that are providing better trading opportunities.”

Things to look for

Investors are eagerly awaiting a US Congress voting on a bill that would cut corporate taxes. Congress is reportedly expected to vote on Tuesday, a plan that would slash the federal corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent. With the assembly elections now out of the way, the market focus now shifts to macros and earnings recovery.

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Euphoria from the election verdict and the progress in US tax cut fuelled the market to rally near the all-time high. Auto stocks drove the market from the forefront while small & mid cap outperformed on expectation of improvement in rural demand on the back of continued government reforms. Strengthening rupee and positive global cues will continue to attract domestic liquidity.”