Morningstar sees value in rupee now

The outflows from emerging markets may be transitory as this is a largely sentiment-driven move. There could be a trend reversal as investors see value, says Philip Straehl, head-capital markets and asset allocation, Morningstar Investment Management, in an exclusive interview with Ashwin J Punnen of Financial Chronicle. Edited excerpts:



What is your view on equity markets?

We have been getting defensive on the US dollar portfolios in the United States. We have a nine-and-a-half years bull market where investor behaviour has increasingly become one sided. Hence, the expensive valuations; we have been generally underweight on the US portfolios. We generally prefer non-US markets; we find lot of opportunities in Europe, the UK and also in several emerging markets.

We have seen huge outflows from emerging markets like India in the recent times. Is this trend likely to continue?

It is tough to predict such trends. Flows are always unpredictable, as investors react in a certain way. When an asset sells off there is a particular way investors act and that is what we are seeing here. Now the investor sentiments are very negative, so there is mis-pricing of assets. If investors see that asset is cheap and there are outflows, then it is positive. If the future cash flow positions of companies are positive and stocks are available cheap, then there is a case of mis-pricing, which is an opportunity to buy. India is a unique case in the context of emerging markets because it has done well in the past five years, almost doubled in value if you look at the Nifty or any other frontline indices. The market is trading at 22 times earnings.

The Indian currency has fallen sharply. Is it a concern?

That is a different story. It has fallen sharply compared to other Asian currencies and now we see value. We have exposure to Indian stocks in our portfolios but we are not overweight on India. But no plans to increase our exposure to India currently.

What are the big risks that you are seeing for equity markets globally?

The valuation is a big concern. I can give a list of catalysts that can potentially lead to a sharp correction. But fiscal stimulus and tax cuts had implications on investor sentiments, that will go off and the base effect will come in. The global liquidity will be another issue due to tighter monetary policy by central banks.

Will the trade war between the US and China impact global growth?

It’s a tough question to answer. Initially, it was a sentiment-driven action and from the economic standpoint, not a massive move. I don’t think it will derail Chinese growth.

Your outlook on flows into EMs?

The reason why investors are pulling out money from these markets are because of the strong dollar and also sentiment-driven sell-offs in EMs. But compared to the 2014 sell-off, the fundamentals are more strong now. So, I believe the outflows are temporary and there could be a reversal. If there is improvement in earnings in these markets, then flows start coming back. A lot of times flows tend to be reactive, so, we can expect a reversal.

Oil prices?

I can talk about our investment view on the oil sector. We like oil companies that produce oil. Asset prices have to be justified by cost of production. So, we have to find an equilibrium in cost of production of oil, which, I guess, is $50. The big shift we have seen in the past five years is the advent of shale that has changed the dynamics of the oil market. Cost of production is the referral point terms of oil price.

Where are you advising your investors to put their money into?

We like fixed income more than equity right now, as we think equity prices are expensive. A big shift is happening in the fixed income market where short-term interest rates are rising and giving positive real returns. It is an asset that has been losing money for more than a decade. From a global investor perspective emerging market debt looks attractive. We see value in local currency and hard currency debt.