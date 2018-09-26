Moody’s retains BoB rating after merger fiat

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday retained the rating of Bank of Baroda (BoB) following government's announcement of three-way merger with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

"Moody's has affirmed the bank's baseline credit adjustment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of the bank. All the short-term ratings of the bank and its London branch have also been affirmed," the global rating agency said. The outlook on all ratings, where applicable, is stable, it said. Last week, government had announced merger of BoB, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank to create the country's second largest lender by assets and branches.

”The senior ratings of Baa3 are driven by BoB's baseline credit adjustment (BCA) of ba2 and a two-notch uplift due to systemic support, based on Moody's assumption that BoB will receive very high support from the Indian government in times of need," it said. Based on the three banks' financials for Q1 of the fiscal year ending March 2019 (FY2019), it said, key credit metrics of the merged entity, with the exception of profitability, will be broadly similar to that of BOB.

The proforma gross and net non-performing assets ratio of the merged entity will register 12.4 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively, Moody’s said