Moody’s: Recap to narrow gap between public & pvt lenders

The gap between the capital profiles of Indian public and private sector banks is expected to narrow.

This follows the government’s proposed Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan for public sector banks (PSBs), which are financially weaker entities, said Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday.

As of September 2017, the average common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of rated public sector banks was 8.7 per cent compared to 12.2 per cent for the rated private sector banks.

However, the gap is expected to narrow, given the government’s recapitalisation package.

While details on capital allocations to individual banks are lacking at this stage, Moody’s expects that the government will allocate the Rs 1.5 lakh crore in capital across the country’s 21 public sector banks so that they will all have common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratios above the minimum Basel III requirement of 8 per cent by the end of March 2019, which also marks the end of fiscal 2019.

“The capital infusion will also help PSBs build provisioning coverage ratios, as they will be able to allocate much of operating profits towards loan-loss provisioning without having to worry abo­ut the impact on their capital positions,” said Alka Anbarasu, V-P and senior analyst at Moody’s.

Moreover, Moody’s Indian affiliate, Icra, believes the gross bad loans of PSBs is likely to peak by the end of FY18, while the negative impact arising from elevated provision levels for weak ass­ets may continue until FY19.

Of the total Rs 2.11 lakh crore, Rs 1.5 lakh crore wou­ld be in the form of recapitalisation (recap) bonds and already announced budgetary support. The government expects banks to raise Rs 58,000 crore from the capital markets. The agency expects rated banks to achieve average provision coverage of 70 per cent by FY19, allo­wing them take appropriate haircuts on problem assets.

Accordingly, the package will facilitate the two key policy initiatives of non-performing loan (NPL) resolution and Basel III implementation. Many public sector banks still suffer moral hazard issues that have led to lax underwriting standards.

Furthermore, measures such as creation of the Bank Board Bureau and separation of the banks’ chairman and managing director positions, have had a limited impact on the overall credit pr­o­fi­les of the banks, because they continue to struggle with large stocks of problem assets and weak capitalisation, according to Moody’s.

The infusion may also help PSBs regain market access. The share prices of most PSBs improved substantially after the government’s of the recapitalisation package.