Monsoon comfort

The early onset of rains and the forecast of normal monsoon at 97-98 per cent of long period average have improved the prospects agrochemical companies, which have otherwise reported moderate numbers for the seasonally weak January-March quarter.

The companies are expected to report healthy volume growth in the first two quarters of FY19, given the low inventory of fertilisers and pesticides with dealers in key growing areas.

In the March quarter, most companies were hit by a continuous rise in raw material cost. Though they have increased prices by 15-20 per cent to offset this cost, their operating profit (Ebitda) growth remained flat during Q4. This despite their aggregate revenue growing by 13 per cent year-on-year, says an Emkay Global report, based on numbers from 12 companies it covers in research.

The report said consumption of agrochemicals also remained tepid due to seasonality and companies refrained from pushing inventory in the system. Most companies have indicated that raw material (RM) prices would remain at elevated levels in the current quarter (Q1FY19). They expect prices to moderate only from mid-Q2FY19.

Globally, prices of key fertilisers such as urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) are on an upward trajectory while prices of muriate of potash (MOP) have stabilised in the last one quarter. Prices of key RMs such as phosphoric acid have moved up sharply while ammonia and natural gas have also firmed up.

Phosphoric acid prices increased to $678/tonne from $567/tonne at the start of Q4. The fertiliser companies were not able to pass on this to the farmers immediately. This resulted in a drop in their Ebitda margins, thus hurting profitability.

Fertilisers

The fertiliser segment’s revenue (aggregate) increased by 11 per cent YoY, primarily on the back of robust volume growth of about 15-20 per cent. Steady realisations and higher utilisation led to improved operating leverage which was however, offset by higher RM cost, especially of phosphoric acid, ammonia and natural gas. Subsequently, their Ebit margins contracted by 140 sbasis point YoY to 6 per cent. Aggregate Ebit dropped by 10 per cent YoY. Subsidy outstanding increased for the companies, as the government ran out of funds after January.

However, early budget and loans under special banking arrangement (SBA)—under which Rs 10,000 crore was provided for payment of outstanding claims towards fertiliser subsidy in FY17—helped improve disbursements from March onwards.

The rising prices of phosphoric acid and natural gas coupled with rupee depreciation are likely to put pressure on margins of fertilizer companies. However, most companies have taken a price hike of Rs2,000-3,000/tonne in complex fertilizers, which will partly offset the inflationary pressure of raw materials.

Chemicals

The chemical segment has reported healthy numbers for Q4, as their aggregate Ebit increased by 54 per cent YoY, led by a 170 bps improvement in aggregate Ebit margin to 17.8 per cent. Ebit margin expansion was solely attributable robust performance of DCM’s chemical division. Revenue growth was also healthy at 39 per cent YoY for the chemical segment, driven by enhanced volume growth and firm realizations.

At the aggregate level, the fertilisers & chemicals segment’s (ex-agrochemicals) revenue increased by 16 per cent YoY but earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (Ebitda) de-grew by 20 per cent YoY, largely on account of lower profitability in fertilisers. Ebitda margin contracted by 380 bps YoY. Profit after tax dropped by 32 per cent YoY, primarily because of lower Ebitda.

Agrochemicals

Consumption of agrochemicals remained muted during Q4FY18 which is seasonally weak quarter on the back of: (i) lower pest infestation witnessed due to favourable weather conditions, (ii) lower placement done by companies and (iii) higher than normal inventory in the system. Also, bumper kharif harvest kept prices of many crops subdued and consequently impacted farmers’ profitability, which restricted their ability to purchase high-end specialty agrochemicals.

Aggregate revenue for Agrochemical firms rose by 9 per cent YoY, thanks to better performance by Bayer CropScience, Sharda Cropchem and Dhanuka Agritech. Ebitda margins were flat YoY at 20 per cent, supported by a robust increase in margins for Insecticides India and lower loss in Bayer. Most firms reported contraction in Ebitda margins due to inflationary pressure in raw materials.