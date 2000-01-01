Monitoring & enforcement of net neutrality is a big challenge

A professor at the Centre for IT and Public Policy, the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore, V Sridhar has authored two books – The Telecom Revolution in India: Technology, Regulation and Policy (2012), and The Dynamics of Spectrum Management: Legacy, Technology, and Economics (2014). He has been member of committees on spectrum allocation and pricing. Known as an authority on net neutrality, Sridhar spoke to Mini Tejaswi on the issue of free internet. Excerpts:

What’s the debate about net neutrality?

In simple terms, net neutrality means that the internet service provider (ISP) must treat all data bits in the same manner irrespective of their source, destination and application that generated it. There should not be any discrimination in terms of price or priority. While the opponent camp includes telcos and ISPs, proponents are co­n­tent providers (CPs). Opponents say strict enforcement of net neutrality reduces their incentives to improve the underlying telecom and internet infrastructure due to less monetising opportunities. But propon­ents say without net neutrality, small CPs will not be able to compete against larger ones, which would kill innovation and business pros­p­ects of small entrepreneurs.

How will net neutrality impact netizens and enterprises in India?

Net neutrality will provide a level playing field for smaller as well as larger CPs and he­nce will provide opportunity for the startups in the internet content and application space to compete with global giants such as Google and Facebook. For netizens, it can have mixed results. For ex­ample, programmes like Free Basics of Facebook co­uld possibly provide netizens free access to content and applications, but not access to internet in its entirety.

Trai plans a regulatory panel to monitor and deal with any violation of net neutrality. What should be the broader objective of such a panel?

Though Trai has made deta­i­led recommendations on net neutrality; monitoring and enforcement are big ch­a­l­lenges. We need to have la­rge amount of granular data on access speed, pricing pla­ns, across access and backhaul networks, plus a detailed analysis of the same before any violation of net neutrality is detected.

The US Federal Communications Commission in 2015 ruled in favour of net neutrality. But the new regime has a change of mind and plans to repeal the existing rules. What could be the impact?

Monitoring and enforceme­nt of net neutrality is a big ch­allenge for regulators. The argument of FCC chairman Ajit Pai is that net neutrality amounts to micromanaging operations and business mo­d­els of ISPs. It also curtails ISPs in terms of monetisation of their assets like radio spectrum and infrastructure and hence blocks further investment. It could potentially impact quality of service delivery. Under the Barack Obama administration, the Title II provisions of the Co­m­munications Act of 1934 reclassifies internet service offerings as telecommunication service (as opposed to information service as stated earlier) and empowers the regulatory authority to scrutinise the conduct of broadband service providers and take penal actions if violations are found. Pai says it will lead to over-regulation.

Are service providers in India following net neutrality guidelines in true sense?

After Trai notified “Prohibit­i­on of discriminatory tariffs for data services regulation” in February 2016 principally against the ‘zero rating’ (free data) of Free Basics progra­m­me offered by Facebook, ISPs have been cautious ab­out discriminatory pricing. While it is easy to notice any form of discriminatory pricing, prioritisation is difficult to observe. That is whether ISPs have been accelerating one application/content (li­ke Hike Messaging) vs others (WhatsApp) is difficult to monitor and regulate.

Trai in its recent recomm­e­ndations has focused only on ISPs. I have always ar­g­ued that net neutrality ad­vocates must examine its applicability not only to ISPs but also to CPs and content delivery networks (CDNs) that are intermediaries bet­w­een ISPs and CPs. The Trai recommendation has absolved CDNs and not even mentioned CPs under the regulation. Hence, any vertical integration between CPs, CDNs and ISPs might escape the regulator’s scrutiny.

Is internet functioning without prejudice or preferential treatment to any particular sites or services or do you see compromises happening?

We need to understand that ISPs are just one part of the net neutrality puzzle. While the focus has been traditionally on ISPs’ discriminatory practices, no one really talks about Google’s sponsored search or Facebook’s advertisements that are also one form of discrimination. Wh­ile it is difficult to detect and en­force such discriminati­on, we need to be conscious that some CPs with valuations, which are multiple times that of ISPs, could discriminate and distort the equity of internet. Hence, apa­rt from ISPs, content pro­vi­ders also need to be brought under close watch.