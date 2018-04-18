M&M joins Rs 1L crore m-cap club
FC Bureau
  Wednesday, 18 April 2018
New Delhi

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday entered the coveted Rs 1 lakh crore market capitalisation club after the stock settled with gains of over 1 per cent.

Shares of the company on Tuesday opened on a bullish note at Rs 815, then gained further ground and touched an all time high level of Rs 819.10, up 2.23 per cent over the previous closing price.

At the end of Tuesday’s trading session, the stock was quoted at Rs 809.60, up 1.05 per cent. Following the uptrend, the market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,00,648.87 crore.

A similar movement was seen on the NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 816, then jumped 2.16 per cent to Rs 818.80 and settled for the day at Rs 810, higher by 1.07 per cent.

Following the jump in its m-cap, M&M has joined the ranks of Ultra Tech Cement, Power Grid Corporation and IndusInd Bank.

 

