Minuscule number of policies part of e-insurance account

Despite IRDA mandating that all the electronically sold insurance policies should be brought into e-insurance account, only 10 to 12 per cent of the life policies and less than one per cent of the general insurance policies are added to the repository accounts.

IRDA in September last year had clarified that opening of e-insurance account for all policies that are sold on the ISNP Platform has to be followed up with opening of an e-insurance account within 15 days post selling of insurance policies. It had also stated that any non-compliance will be seen as a violation of the aforesaid guidelines. Any policy bought or sold using an electronic device has been defined by the regulator as sold on the ISNP platform.

However, according to insurance repositories who manage e-insurance accounts, only 10 to 12 per cent of the electronically sold life insurance policies and less than one per cent of the general insurance policies are now part of e-insurance accounts.

Life Insurance Corporation, the public sector behemoth, has not come on the platform and the company also sells policies mainly in the physical formats. “Some of the private insurers claim that a very high percentage—80 to 85 per cent—of the policies is sold in the electronic format. Some of them are compliant, but many are not. Hence the compliance level in the life insurance space is 10 to 12 per cent,’ said S V Ramanan, CEO, CamsRepository.

However, the situation is worse in the general insurance space. A very high percentage of motor and health policies are sold electronically. These could either be a digital policy or that which is sold by an agent using an electronic medium. Of these, less than one per cent is part of e-insurance accounts.

“The insurance industry has to understand the benefits of such accounts. In case of motor, traffic authorities can easily validate a genuine policy by checking with the e-insurance accounts. In case of two-wheelers, renewals become fewer because the insurance companies find it costly to remind the owners for a low premium. A repository is also a useful platform for the insurance companies to verify the insurance details of a customer,” said Ramanan.

However, many of the insurance companies find that managing two parallel systems—both physical and online accounts, is adding to their cost. Providing KYC details to the repositories also is looked upon as an additional hassle.