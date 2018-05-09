The mutual fund industry’s asset under management (AUM) rose by 8.84 per cent to Rs 23.25 lakh crore in April, led by mark-to-market gains for equity assets and higher inflow into equity and money market funds.

AUM had seen negative growth in March, at Rs 21.36 lakh crore, owing to mark-to-market losses for equity assets and outflows from equity, liquid and money market funds to save on long-term capital gains tax coming into effect from April 1, 2018.

AUM in April got a boost from the equity market, as the Sensex gained 5.72 per cent last month, rising from 33,255.36 points to 35,160.36.

Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows April inflow of Rs 1,16,486 crore in liquid and money market funds from corporates, which had redeployed the funds after meeting their quarter end requirement to show on their balance sheets.

March saw an outflow of Rs 54,979 crore from liquid and money market funds. In April, equity schemes, including equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS), saw healthy inflow of Rs11,171 crore. Balanced funds attracted inflow of Rs 3,500 crore and arbitrage funds received inflow of Rs 1,238 crore.

Pure equity fund inflow saw a big jump from Rs 2,954 crore in March to Rs 10,724 crore in April while inflow into ELSS fund saw a big drop to Rs 447 crore after a surge in March, on account of income tax compliance requirement, to Rs 3,703 crore.

Among the debt funds, income fund saw inflow of Rs 5,220 crore against outflow of Rs 13,719 crore in March. Gilt funds saw a lower outflow of Rs 436 crore against Rs 475 crore in March.

Gold exchange trade funds saw outflow of Rs 54 crore while other ETFs saw inflow of Rs 305 crore.