Media & Entertainment

The media and entertainment sector faces medium- and long-term threats from Reliance Industries’ recent investment in cable TV distributors. Broadcasters and distributors would be up against structural headwinds and their stock prices are yet to price in this factor completely, says a report.

The RIL deal reflects the company’s aggression to use its deep pockets to metamorphose the media industry landscape through technology, content, faster go-to-market and scale, says the report from Emkay Global Financial Services.

“RIL’s strategic investment to acquire controlling stakes in Den Networks and Hathway Cable & Datacom pose potential threat to traditional TV distributors and broadcasters. Jio can further consolidate the distribution market by taking over fringe players. These moves reinforce Jio’s commitment to reach the targeted 50 million homes on its fibre network,” the brokerage said.

Endowed with its ability to funnel TV content through broadband pipe, Jio will offer multiple services at disruptive/bundled prices, thereby also gaining strong negotiating power to source content. The progression of Jio’s strategy in the media space is akin to its telecom expansion, wherein disruptive pricing and investing in superior content for both its mobile and digital offerings become the mainstay, the report said.

Aggressive investments in over-the-top content (OTT) along with long-term structural changes can potentially impact domestic subscription revenues of traditional broadcasters, posing a clear risk to their cash flows.

Giving an insight into Jio game-plans, the report says the Hathway-Den acquisition was intended to expedite Jio’s process of achieving the target of 50m homes across 1,100 cities. Jio plans to leverage on-the-ground presence of the two companies as well as its connection with 27,000 local cable operators (LCOs) to scale up Jio-Gigafiber.

The RIL management stated that the network infrastructure of the two companies will be upgraded, with capital constraint no longer being an issue. Hathway and Den together have about 24m existing cable connected homes, about 1m broadband subscribers, and about 22m cable subscribers in 750 cities.

As capital is no more a constraint, both Den and Hathway would further consolidate the market by taking over smaller multiple system operators (MSO)/LCOs along with network upgradation. With the control over traditional cable TV distribution, Jio will have the muscle power (i.e. subscriber share) to change the negotiation dynamics for content in its favour.

Along with this, the high level of fragmentation in the OTT space and the lack of subscriber loyalty due to free content, coupled with sub-par monetisation and continued content investments would lead to longer periods of cash burn for companies in this space.

Moreover, Amazon Prime and Netflix have stepped up their game in India, with the latter recently announcing its willingness to experiment with lower pricing models in India, which would be an unprecedented move.

Traditional broadcasters and distributors will continue to see valuations overhang before any impact on their financials. Gone are the days of premium valuations for them, and the market may not value these companies for the older content as competition is rising and the fight for market share is intensifying. Meanwhile, traditional broadcasters continue to expand their reach by entering into each other’s territory, says the report.

In view of these headwinds, the brokerage has downgraded Zee and Dish TV to Sell and Sun TV to Reduce ratings.

Valuations

Stock valuations would remain in check and could potentially move lower than the longer-term mean in the wake of the potential risk of either a serious impact on traditional TV viewership in the medium term, moderation in domestic subscription revenues, and higher-than-estimated spends on over-the-top content.

Zee Entertainment

Zee has traded higher than its mean valuation, with continued outperformance on industry ad growth rate and Ebitda margin delivery. But, going forward, the strong performance might not pan out until it delivers strong key performance indicators (KPIs) on ZEE5, i.e., healthy paid subscriber numbers. Zee’s healthy outperformance vs. industry ad growth is expected to continue in the coming quarters. In addition, OTT subscription video on demand (SVoD) is different from launching a TV channel, as this requires continued content supply with back-ended subscription revenues and does not enjoy bouquet strength to get healthy ad revenue in a shorter timeframe.

Sun TV Network

Sun TV has triggers for strong subscription growth in next three-four 4 quarters as Tamil Nadu is still getting digitised and continued profitability contribution from IPL. The key risk for Sun TV is market share loss in Tamil and Telugu markets, along with a lack of clarity on its digital content strategy. With emerging risks from over-the-top platforms, Sun TV is yet to chalk out a potent plan for original content offerings, which is in contrast with what Zee has done recently.

Dish TV India

DITV is the most vulnerable with the risk of lower-than-estimated urban subscriber additions as well as a churn in high average revenue per user (Arpu) and HD urban subscribers. DTH operators cannot replicate the bundled offerings like MSOs or Jio. Any price disruption through aggressive bundled plans will have a meaningful impact on revenues and Ebitda of DITV and other players. High replacement cost, elongated payback per subscriber, and a lack of technological investment will further weaken the investment case for DITV.

—Emkay Global