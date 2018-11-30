MCX’s data link to IGIDR under cloud

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) may soon initiate yet another forensic audit to find out if the price feeds access given to Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR) led to misuse.

The move comes in the wake of complaint received by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) from a whistle-blower alleging misuse of MCX system by IGIDR via a direct line, prompting it to raise the issue with the exchange.

The whistle-blower had first raised misuse of MCX system in 2017. After that MCX ordered a forensic audit by KPMG, which did not find any merit in the complaint.

However, a fresh complaint was again made, specifically referring the preferential access given to IGIDR.

MCX is the second exchange after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to see a forensic audit of its trading systems due to allegations of preferential access to brokers.

A whistle blower, who first highlighted the issue of NSE giving preferential treatment to certain brokers for algorithmic trading, wrote to Sebi stating that ‘dark fiber’ trading links that are used for speed trading are operating in a regulatory vacuum at commodity exchanges and in the absence of any norms the activity is more brazen.

A Mumbai-based fibre network firm rejected by NSE was operating at MCX. The firm provided differential speed access to different clients based on revenue share, the letter alleged.

“The MCX staff have become even smarter than the NSE staff in leaving no audit trail. Even if there were a way to demonstrate the unfairness in access, MCX could walk away scot-free saying it does not provide co-location hence it is not responsible to ensure fairness across firms,” the letter said.

According to sources, the MCX board may approve a forensic audit at its meeting next month.

The exchange provides tick-by-tick and real-time data free of cost to all its brokers. It also provides historic data free of cost to research and academic organisations but charges a fee from commercial users.

According to experts, there was no need for MCX to provide direct access to IGIDR as it only needed historical data for research activities.