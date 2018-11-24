Markets to remain closed on account of Gurunanak Jayanti
By  
Press Trust of India
  , Saturday, 24 November 2018
City: 
Mumbai

 The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed Friday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. Forex and commodity futures markets, too, will stay shut.

