Market set for volatility as all eyes shift to Gujarat polls

The week gone by saw the markets gain on just one day and there were corrections on the remaining four days. The last two days saw sharp corrections and there was no apparent reason for the fall. The BSE Sensex lost 846.30 points or 2.58 per cent to close at 32,832.94 points. The NSE Nifty was down 267.90 points or 2.65 per cent to close at 10,121.80 points. In sharp contrast, Dow continues to hit fresh highs and gained 624.63 points or 2.58 per cent to close at 24,182.62 points.

November futures series closed on a weak note losing 117.15 points or 1.15 per cent to close at 10,226.55 points. One got a sense of feeling that bulls did not roll over their position and markets slipped. Surprisingly, the first day of December was equally bad and markets slipped further. The salient feature was the fact that while mid-cap and small-cap held on to their levels on Thursday, even they slipped on Friday.

Inflation numbers released during the week were not too encouraging and there is pressure on the foods and vegetables segment. This rise while well within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI)) benchmark will ensure that any hopes of rate cut in the ensuing policy are smashed. GDP numbers on the other hand have shown improvement after five quarters, with the same rising to 6.3 per cent for the quarter ended September 2017. This was against 5.7 per cent in the previous quarter. What is surprising is the fact that with positive news on the GDP front and overseas cues from Dow where it continued to rise, our markets fared poorly. The only explanation is tiredness and lack of conviction of putting more money at current valuations.

Contrary to expectations, the primary market for the calendar year is not over. After a short break they are back. The week ahead sees two issues. The first is from Shalby, which is looking to raise Rs 480 crore from a fresh issue and an offer for sale of 10 lakh shares in a price band of Rs 245-248. The company operates super specialty hospitals and is spearheaded by Dr Vikram Shah, the famous knee replacement surgeon from Ahmedabad. The issue has a valuation of 34.22-34.64 times its fully diluted and consolidated results for the year ended March 2017. The company would raise Rs 504.8 crore at the top end of the band. The issue opens on December 5 and closes on Thursday December 7.

The second issue is from Future Supply Chain Solutions, which is entirely an offer for sale from the promoters of the company. The issue is for 97.84 lakh shares in a price band of Rs 660-664 and would open on December 6 and close on December 8. The valuation of the share looks stretched beyond the current range of 43 to 50 which had become a benchmark. The PE of this company based on the fully diluted EPS for the year ended March 2017 is a steep 58.72-59.07. The track record of the Future group with the two issues that they had done in January 2008 as Future Capital Holdings, an NBFC, was a complete disaster. Shares were issued at Rs 765 and were finally sold as a block deal to what is now Capital First at Rs 240. The timing of the issue then was ominous with the Lehmann Brothers crisis and the timing now gives one the shivers. One needs to be careful of such steep valuations.

The week ahead sees the RBI meet on December 6 for its monetary policy review where rates are widely expected to be kept unchanged. With inflation rearing its head on account of supply mismatch, it would be unchanged.

All eyes have shifted to the election results due in two weeks from now and markets would remain volatile. With two sharp days of correction, some upward movement is expected in the coming week but it would have its down days as well. With volatility one could say that on a weekly basis, markets could be range bound and the momentum may remain intact by and large. There would, however, be some amount of nervousness which could creep into the market place.

Trade cautiously and as maintained use sharp dips and rallies to buy and sell respectively.

(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services)