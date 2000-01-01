Market seems to have made a temporary bottom

The trading week gone by was short on account of Diwali festivities and, but for Muhurat day, was range bound Muhurat day trading for Samvat 2075 began on a promising note and the Sensex gained 245.77 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 35,237.68 points. The Nifty gained 68.40 points, or 0.65 per cent, to close at 10,598.40 points. The week saw Sensex gaining 146.90 points, or 0.42 per cent to close at 35,158.55 points. The Nifty gained 32.20 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 10,585.20 points.

The Dow Jones rose 718.47 points, or 2.84 per cent, to close at 25,989.30 points. The rupee was flat at Rs 72.49 to a dollar. The US Fed, in its meeting last week, chose to keep interest rates unchanged in the 2-2.25 per cent range, but indicated quite broadly that the next meeting in December 2018 would see a 25 basis points rate hike.

Coming to the Hindu calendar year Samvat 2074, it was indeed a very volatile and choppy year. The Sensex began trading at 32,389 points on 17 October 2017, made a high of 36,443.98 points on 29 January 2018 and then slipped all the way to almost where it began to 32,483 points on 23 March 2018. From there we had a strong sustained rally to 38,989.65 points on August 29. It was downhill again and a late recovery over the last 10 days saw the Sensex close at 34,991.91 points, a gain of 2,601.95 points, or 8.03 per cent.

The Nifty, similarly, began at 10,234.45 points, made a January high of 11,171.53 points and then fell to 9,951.90 points in March. The high in August was 11,760.20 points. Its closing on November 6, the last trading day of the previous Samvat, was 10,530 points, a gain of 295.55 points, or 2.88 per cent.

Other benchmark indices ended in the red with the BSE Mid-cap down 1,386.41 points, or 8.60 per cent down. The BSE Small-cap lost 2,650.7 points, or 15.53 per cent and the Bank Nifty was down 952.40 points, or 3.86 per cent. Clearly, Sensex was the outperformer and investors with a long-term view lost out in the volatile market. On the other side, traders had a good time, thanks to the huge volatility.

The market has digested the big gains from the bottom and is likely to consolidate. While elections would take place in the coming four weeks, the fate of parties would be known only when counting starts on Tuesday, December 11. This election would be dirty and a no-holds-barred one. How much has been discounted by the market is difficult to tell at this juncture, as the market has an uncanny way of beating the best of forecasts.

Many commercial-papers are due for repayment/rollover on Wednesday, November 14. If everything goes as planned, it is likely to see a re-rating of the better placed NBFCs this week. This sector would see volatile movement.

The market may see gains this week and would try to break out of resistances and the trading band in which it seems to have got stuck. One needs to be careful of any large move, as that could lead to a break-out and temptation to go short. Similarly, a breakdown could see people shorting the market. It makes sense to go with the tide and not against the market as there could be sharper moves.

The market seems to have made a temporary bottom in the immediate short-term and while a re-test of the same cannot be ruled out, immediate weakness looks unlikely. We need big news for that to happen and suddenly with the advent of Diwali, the tide of news flow seems to have changed for the better. Ride the wave and the markets.

(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services)