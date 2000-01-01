Market to remain volatile

The market witnessed highly volatile trade as the opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against prime minister Narendra Modi government. The Sensex ended 146.52 points, or 0.4 per cent, lower at 36,373.44; while the Nifty 50 Index fell 27.60 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 10,980.45. The Nifty settled below the psychologically important 11,000 mark. Even the broader market witnessed selling pressure with the BSE Mid-Cap Index down 1.27 per cent and the Small-Cap Index falling 0.95 per cent. The market brea­d­th was weak as 1,704 shares fell and only 888 shares rose.

Technical view

Jay Thakkar, CMT, head (technical and derivatives research), Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said: “The Nifty closed in the negative territory in the last trading session after having reversed from the previous swing high of 11,079. However, on the lower side, it has held its support of 10,925, which indicates that the short-term trend is still positive. However, the range for the short term is 10,925-11,079. The momentum indicator is still in buy mode; hence the probability of an upside is still high.

“Sensex too closed in the negative territory aft­er having reversed from its previous swing high of 36,740. On the lower si­de, it has a support at 36,298; hence the range for the index is 36,298-36,740. Currently, the index is trading in its wave IV of a smaller degree and once its completed the wave V will start.”

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said: “We expect markets to remain volatile in the near term. On the global front, the US-China trade war talks along with movement in crude oil prices would be tra­cked by investors. The ongoing corporate earnings season will also result in stock specific vol­atility. Hence, we would advise traders to remain cautious and avoid risky leveraged positions.”

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said: “The market failed to maintain the initial positive momentum because of the big political development, ad­ding anxiety to inve­stors. Mid & Small-Cap faced selling pressure due to profit booking aft­er the Tuesday rally, while Metal Index was seen underperforming. Market participants are likely to stay on the sidelines as the no confidence motion will be taken up on Friday.”

—Ashwin Punnen