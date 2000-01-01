Market in overbought condition

The market witnessed volatile trades ahead of the US Fed policy announcement scheduled later in the day.

The Sensex ended 16.06 points, or 0.05 per cent higher at 35,176.42 while the Nifty-50 shed 21.30 points, or 0.20 per cent to settle at 10,718.05. There was hectic selling in the mid- and small-cap segment. The BSE Mid-Cap and Sma—Cap indices plunged 1.17 per cent and 1.15 per cent. The market breadth was weak as 1,779 shares fell and 919 shares rose on the BSE.

Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, Metal was down 3.4 per cent, followed by Basic Materials (-2.11 per cent), Realty (-1.75 per cent), Consumer Durables (-1.33), Utilities (-1.31), IT (-1.17), Auto (- 1.09) and Power (-1.09 per cent). The Bankex was down 0.13 per cent but the Finance Index was up 0.01 per cent.

Most Asian stocks were trading lower as investors turned cautious ahead of the Fed's view on interest rates, inflation, and the economy. The US Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting on Tuesday.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking, said: “The Nifty corrected hardly 70-80 points (on Wednesday) from the highs, but the way some of the individual stocks hammered is certainly not a good sign. There were many casualties seen in the broader market, hinting towards the overbought situation of the market. We reiterate that our recent bullish stance in the index gets arrested around 10,800 and hence, traders are advised to remain light. On the downside, 10,680 would be seen as immediate support level.”

Market view

Abhijeet Dey, senior fund manager-equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said: “It has certainly been a volatile start to the month of May. The market traded positive in the first half of the day but were unsuccessful in holding on to gains…On the macro front, factory growth in India accelerated in April on strong domestic demand and output. The Nikkei Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 in April from 51 in March. Additionally, the production of eight core industries, comprising 40.27 per cent weight of items included in the IIP, increased by 4.1 per cent in March.”

—Ashwin Punnen