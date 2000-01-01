Market likely to move up

The market ended marginally down with the Sensex falling 60 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 34,950.92 while the Nifty shed 24 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at 10,528. The BSE Mid-Cap Index fell 0.47 per cent and the Small-Cap lost 0.28 per cent.

Among sectoral indices on the BSE, Power was down 1.59 per cent, Oil & Gas -1.42 per cent and Utilities -1.04 per cent.

Technical view

Jay Thakkar, head-technical & derivatives research & AVP-equity research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said: “The Nifty closed in the negative territory, however, it has taken good support at the gap region near 10,470 levels, hence we recommend to buy at current levels for the target of 10,700 levels as the short-term indicators are still in buy mode.

“The Sensex, like the Nifty, closed in the negative territory, however, the index has a good support at the lower levels; hence, buying interest is seen at lower levels. The index is likely to move higher towards our short-term target of 36,000 levels, hence, we recommend buying it at lower levels on each dip.”

Market view

VK Sharma, head-PCG & capital markets group, HDFC Securities, said: “The Nifty managed to outperform the other Asian markets by limiting its fall to just 27 points. Better than expected SBI quarterly results turned the sentiments positive for the PSU banking sector. The Nifty PSUBank Index remained the biggest gainer with a rise of more than 3 per cent. The rupee failed to extend its gains and nosedived against the dollar. By the time Indian equity markets closed, the rupee depreciated 64 paise against the dollar.

“US politics and trade rhetoric could hang over the market this week, as investors look ahead to mid-term elections. Opinion polls and non-partisan forecasters generally show Democrats with a strong chance of taking the 23 additional seats they would need for a majority in the House of Representatives, which they could use to launch investigations into Tru-mp’s administration and block his legislative agenda.

“The Republicans are favoured to retain control of the Senate, whose powers include confirming Trump's nominations to lifetime seats on the Supreme Court.”

—Ashwin Punnen