The leading NBFC player in gold finance business, Manappuram Finance, has come out with an issue of Rs 1,000 crore of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) offering up to 10.40 per cent interest per annum. The base issue size of the tranche 1 issue is Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore aggregating up to the shelf limit.

These secured NCDs are available in 10 options, and interest rates vary between 9.6 per cent and 10.4 per cent. The face value of the NCD bond is Rs 1,000. The minimum application amount is Rs 10,000 collectively across all series ranging from 400 to 2,557 days.

These NCDs are rated as Care AA/stable by Care Ratings and BWR AA+/ stable by Brickwork Ratings India.

The tranche 1 of the issue opened for subscription on October 24 and is scheduled to close on November 22 with an option of early closure or extension as decided by the board of directors of the company or the debenture committee of the company, as the case may be. AK Capital Services and Edelweiss Financial Services are the lead managers of the issue.