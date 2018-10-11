Malabar Group to triple retail stores
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 11 October 2018
City: 
Chennai

Having completed 25 years of existence, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has set an ambitious global growth plan to triple its retail network from 250 showrooms this year to 750 outlets in the next five years. The annual turnover will exceed Rs 45,000 crores by then. Its massive expansion plan will see the company expand its footprint across all tier 1 and tier II cities in North and Central India—in order to cater to the growing jewellery market.

The group’s plan of major expansion in international market includes new territories such as Bangla­desh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, Egypt and Turkey. As much as 40 per cent of the group turnover will be generated from the company’s operations outside India.

“Our ambitious retail expansion plan in North and Central Indian states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh will be supported by a new set of investors from these regions,” said Asher O, managing director, India operations.

More From Companies and Markets
Volatility to remain high

The market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty-50 rose sharply by 1.35 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively, on the back of rally in bank, NBFC stocks as the State Bank of India announced to buy NBFC lo

Bandhan Bank Q2 net rises 47%

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a 47.4 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 488 crore in the quarter ended September, aided by higher growth in interest income.

Zee Entertainment net slips 38% to Rs 386 cr

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) reported a 38.23 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 386.10 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Essar Power completes Mahan project

Ruia family-promoted Essar Power on Wednesday announced the completion of its Rs 8,000-crore capex programme for its Mahan power plant project with commissioning of the plant's second 600 MW unit.