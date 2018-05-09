The M&A street is buzzing with activity driven by consolidation and diversification by Indian companies as the first quarter of 2018 cracked 516 deals worth $17.19 billion.

The quarter witnessed two deals of over $1 billion, amounting to 65 per cent of the total activity. The energy sector contributed most to deal value with the acquisition of a stake in HPCL by ONGC. It was followed by the financial and IT sector. IT sector, however, had the biggest share of the volume pie with 67 deals, according to an SKP Business Consulting report.

“Various regulatory initiatives in 2017 like successful implementation of GST, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act and the bank recapitalisation plan are expected to keep up the growth momentum in 2018. Also, recent amendments to the Competition Act, 2002 are expected to make smaller acquisitions as well as acquisitions of growth-stage companies quicker and easier,” says Deepti Ahuja, senior partner and vice president, global sales, business advisory, indirect tax and transfer pricing, SKP Business Consulting.

The year 2018 is expected to be a rewarding landscape for M&A deals, with positive investors sentiment and relative easing of the regulatory space, she added.

The M&A activities hit a five-year low in 2017 in terms of volume, 2018 has begun on a steady note with 229 deals. The utilities and energy sector is expected to see more consolidation of state-owned units to bring synergies through econo-mies of scale and better negotiating power. The sale of distressed assets, majorly in energy and steel sectors, under the newly-institutionalised Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is also expected to continue.

Overall, the outlook for M&A remains positive with India gaining significantly in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index and amendments to Competition Act paving the way for quicker and easier transactions.

In a share-swap deal, IDFC bank has announced a deal to acquire retail lender Capital First. The bank will issue 139 shares for every 10 shares of Capital First. The merged banking entity will have combined assets under management of Rs 88,000 crore and a distribution network of 194 branches.

Sterlite Power has bought back the 28.4 per cent stake in its transmission infrastructure business from Standard Chartered Private Equity and now owns 100 per cent of its stake. The year 2017 saw various deals targeted at achieving financial stability and operational synergies, the report said.

Giving effect to the provisions of Section 234 of the Companies Act which now allows merger of an Indian company into a foreign one in addition to the converse, RBI has rolled out regulations that would further encourage cross-border M&A.