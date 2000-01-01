M&A deal value drops 54% July-September: EY

Merger and Acquisition activity fell more than 50 per cent in Q3 of calendar year 2017 after companies adopted wait and watch policy before embarking on big ticket acquisitions. The cumulative disclosed deal value of M&A in the quarter fell 54 per cent to $6.2 billion from $13.7 billion in the same period last year. However, the volumes increased marginally by 8 per cent to 252 deals against 234 deals in the year ago quarter, according to EY’s recently released Tran­sactions Quarterly Report.

“While the economy witnessed a slowdown in growth rates in the last two quarters, some of the high frequency economic indicators are starting to show signs of revival. Notably, data releases in September showed a rise in exports and industrial output and stability in manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index). In the last few months, a sense of caution prevailed within the investor and business communities. The companies essentially adopted a wait and watch approach in pursuing big-ticket acquisitions,” said Amit Khandelwal, Partner and National Leader, Transaction Advisory Services, EY.

“However, the market witnessed healthy activity in smaller value deals. Consequently, third quarter witnessed a fair increase in deal volume while deal value reduced compared with the same period last year,” he added.

With 163 deals, domestic M&As accounted for a large share of the activity in Q3. In value terms domestic deals made up for $5.2 billion. Among domestic deals, Dilip Buildcon’s road assets were taken over by Shrem Infraventure for $250 million. Wilmar Sugar buying additional stakes of Shree Renuka Sugars for $126.5 million led inbound M&A activity. Top among outbound deals was Apeldoorn Flexible Packaging acquiring JPF Netherlands BV for $94 million.

The local M&A landscape was largely characterized by small-sized deals essentially aimed to expand market share. Most of such deals were witnessed in retail and consumer products, professional services, technology and media and entertainment sectors. Online players were popular targets across these deals, reflecting the companies thrust for digital transformation.

Cross-border M&A activity remained quiet during the quarter. The total disclosed deal value recorded a decline of 80.5 per cent YoY, primarily led by lesser big-ticket inbound investments. From a sector perspective, technology led the activity, both in terms of value and volume with 33 deals totaling to US$3.8 billion, followed by financial services, recording 32 deals with a disclosed value of $291 million.

