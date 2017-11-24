M&A among oil & gas PSUs exempted from CCI approval
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 24 November 2017
City: 
New Delhi
Move to expedite ONGC-HPCL deal and help IOC-GAIL, BPCL-OIL plans

The government has exempted public sector oil & gas companies from seeking the Competition Commission of India’s approval for mergers and acquisitions, paving the way for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to complete its proposed acquisition of the government’s entire 51.11 per cent stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL).

The relaxation comes within months of the government clarifying that the HPCL deal would also not require ONGC to make an open offer for the remaining equity under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) takeover code.

“This clarity would help the company proceed further in completing the acquisition that is already progressing at a fast pace,” said an official of ONGC not willing to be named.

A notification issued by the ministry of corporate affairs said all cases of combinations involving the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) operating in oil and gas sectors under the Petroleum Act, 1934 have been exempted from the CCI approval requirement for five years.

The exemption will also be applicable to their "wholly- or partly-owned subsidiaries operating in the oil and gas sectors, from the application of the provisions of sections 5 and 6 of the (Competition) Act, for a period of five years", the notification said.

Sections 5 and 6 pertain to combinations. Under the Act, combinations or deals beyond a certain threshold compulsorily require the CCI’s approval.

Besides the ONGC-HPCL deal, the government notification would help a clutch of other M&As that oil companies are looking at as part of their efforts to consolidate operations. Among the prominent ones could be Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) expected acquisition of government stake in gas utility GAIL, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) exploring a similar deal with Oil India (OIL).

In July, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) approved sale of the government's 51.11 per cent stake in oil refiner HPCL to the country's largest oil producer, ONGC. While the upstream company said it would conclude the deal by December, the government hopes that this could be completed before the end of current fiscal.

The exemption from CCI approval granted to the public sector oil companies follows similar exemption given in mergers of nationalised banks earlier this year.

