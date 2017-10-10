Lupin insiders buy $3.1b of shares after stock sinks
By  
Agencies
  , Tuesday, 10 October 2017
City: 
New Delhi

Key shareholders are using the 30 per cent plunge in Lupin’s stock — the worst-performer this year on the benchmark S&P BSE Sen— to boost their holdings. Lupin Investment Co and other insiders bought a net $3.1b of shares in the past six months, the most among Asian companies, data compiled by Bloomberg show. India’s second-biggest drugmaker by revenue trades at 18.3 times reported profits, versus 23.5 for the Sensex, with the valuation discount being near the widest

since 2009.
Shares of Lupin on Tuesday went up by over 2 per cent after the company said it has launched pain relieving Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen tablets in the American market. The stock gained 2 per cent to settle at Rs 1,060.60 on BSE. Lupin was the best performer of the day among the 30-share index. At NSE, the shares advanced by 2.12 per cent to close at Rs 1,062. The company has launched Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen tablets USP in the strengths of 5mg/325 mg, 7.5 mg/325 mg and 10mg/325 mg after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a BSE filing.

More From Companies and Markets
Traders want Rs 100 cr threshold for filing quarterly returns

Days after the government reduced compliance burden for small businesses and expedited tax refund for exporters, traders have pressed for more relief measures under the goods and services tax (GST)

Gold imports to cross 800 tonnes this year: GFMS

Gold imports between January and September have gone up 28 per cent to 653 tonnes.

Tech hiring to slow down further, firing may go up, says survey

A survey done across 500 tech companies in India says the industry will witness shrinkage in hiring.

SBI chief Kumar begins shake-up, creates MD post

Facing a historic level of bad loans, the new State Bank chairman Rajnish Kumar has created a special division headed by an MD to tackle the issue as part of his restructuring of the top and mid-le