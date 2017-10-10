Key shareholders are using the 30 per cent plunge in Lupin’s stock — the worst-performer this year on the benchmark S&P BSE Sen— to boost their holdings. Lupin Investment Co and other insiders bought a net $3.1b of shares in the past six months, the most among Asian companies, data compiled by Bloomberg show. India’s second-biggest drugmaker by revenue trades at 18.3 times reported profits, versus 23.5 for the Sensex, with the valuation discount being near the widest

since 2009.

Shares of Lupin on Tuesday went up by over 2 per cent after the company said it has launched pain relieving Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen tablets in the American market. The stock gained 2 per cent to settle at Rs 1,060.60 on BSE. Lupin was the best performer of the day among the 30-share index. At NSE, the shares advanced by 2.12 per cent to close at Rs 1,062. The company has launched Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen tablets USP in the strengths of 5mg/325 mg, 7.5 mg/325 mg and 10mg/325 mg after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a BSE filing.