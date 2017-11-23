Long way for GIFT City to pick up momentum

International Financial Services Centre at Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT City) Centre is getting traction as an international finance centre with stock exchanges NSE and BSE setting shops.

However, the first IFSC has a long way to go in terms of foreign portfolio investors’ participation in transactions from its facilities.

It is learnt that so far only two foreign portfolio investors are operating from GIFT City IFSC.

Stock exchanges have started operations and volumes are becoming noticeable but only on account of market making process currently taking place with the help of the domestic brokers.

Single day trading volumes in index derivatives crossed $100 million on the NSE IFSC on November 10.

Two foreign brokerages that Financial Chronicle spoke to had mixed views on starting operations in the GIFT City IFSC.

A BNP Paribas Securities India official said he was optimistic about the future trading prospects from GIFT City with no currency risk for the foreign investors.

“Five years from now GIFT City IFSC will be attracting sizable transactions, the advantage being no currency risk with transactions to be settled in dollar, ” he said. Another official from a US-based bank said that their clients were still not asking them to settle transactions from GIFT City and so the company was still evaluating the prospects of starting operation from the newly set up IFSC.

Suresh V Swamy, partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers, said, “People were waiting for more clarity from the government before starting operations from GIFT City and it is early days. A lot of clarity is required on the taxation front as in the first five years the transactions are exempt from taxes subject to 9 per cent minimum alternative tax, or MAT, but the short term capital gains of foreign companies trading there are likely to be taxed at 30 per cent, which is a negative for GIFT City IFSC compared to nil tax at Singapore and Dubai.”

“Otherwise cost of trade in GIFT City is much lesser with no securities transaction tax or STT,” Swamy said. People are also awaiting clarity on whether they will be asked to file income tax return and whether they will have to get a permanent account number, or PAN.

But things were moving with NSE IFSC introducing F&O contracts in 15 global companies, including Apple, Alphabet Microsoft from July, and 100 Indian stocks.