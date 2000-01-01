An in-line budget to aid up-move

The Sensex surged 665.44 points or 1.87 per cent to settle at 36,256.69, while the Nifty 50 advanced 179.15 points or 1.68 per cent to settle at 10,830 on the day of F&O settlement for the January series.

However, the broader market underperfo­r­m­ed with the BSE Mid-Cap and BSE Small-Cap indices rising 0.42 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively.

Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, IT (up 2.13 per cent) and Energy (up 2.1 per ce­nt) outperformed the Sensex.

Infosys (up 3.41 per cent), Reliance Indust­r­i­es (2.70 per cent), HD­FC (2.03 per cent) and HDFC Bank (2.39 per cent), Axis Bank (4.64 per cent), Tata Mo­tors (3.99 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (2.60 per cent), Bajaj Au­to (2.18 per cent) and SBI (2.03 per cent), were the major Sensex gainers. Yes Bank (-2.56 per cent), HCL Technologi­es (-1.17 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (-1 per cent) were the major Sensex losers.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief an­alyst-technical & der­i­vatives, Angel Broking, said: “It was certainly an astounding day of trade. Who would have tho­ug­ht at the opening that session is going to come with loads of surprises?

“With the Union bu­d­get slated for Friday, wi­th the kind of close we had, things start looking quite encouraging. For the coming session, we would advise staying lig­ht as we may see higher volatility on account of the Union budget. This ho­­pe rally must have co­me out of some positive expectation. If any ann­o­­uncement comes in li­ne with expectations, we may see this rally ge­t­t­ing extended towards 10,900–10,940 or beyo­nd also. On the flipside, 10,740 followed by 10­700 are likely to be seen as immediate supports.

Market view

Jayant Manglik, preside­nt, Religare Broking, sa­id: “Markets showed tr­e­m­endous resilience on F&O expiry day and reb­o­unded sharply to gain over one-and-a-half per cent. It opened gap-up and gradually inched hi­­gher the session prog­r­­essed. The statement by the US Fed that it wo­u­ld be easy on further tightening boosted the sentiment. Besides, upb­eat earning announcements by the banking ma­jors like Axis and IC­I­CI Bank further fuelled the rally.

—Ashwin Punnen