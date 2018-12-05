Lighthouse invests Rs 250 cr in Aqualite

Lighthouse India Fund III, an affiliate of Lighthouse Advisors, is investing over Rs 250 crore to acquire a minority stake in Aqualite Industries, one of India's leading footwear companies.

Aqualite offers more than 6,500 SKUs in hawai, non-hawai and shoe product categories. The products are sold under several sub-brands, under the umbrella of ‘Aqualite’. The company operates through its manufacturing units located across Haryana and Rajasthan. It has a pan-India distribution network of 35,000 retailers, with significant presence in north and east India.

“We are very excited to partner with Lighthouse, given their impressive track record of investments in over twenty-five brands. We look forward to their support and guidance for our next leg of growth. We plan to utilise the capital for marketing, capacity expansion and growth plans,” said Davinder Gupta, founder, Aqualite Industries.

Sachin Bhartiya, partner at Lighthouse said, “We strongly believe in the growth story of footwear Industry with the current under penetration (per capita spend of only 1.8 pairs per annum versus 3.1 in China) and consumer preference shift towards branded wear. Aqualite has achieved scale in footwear Industry, on back of product quality and relationship with the channel partners. We are very excited by the growth opportunity ahead of the company.”