LIC makes a killing, books profit, raises stake in Sensex firms

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, country’s largest investor in the equity market, booked profit in blue chip Sensex companies as the benchmark index rose to all-time high of 36,443.98 in the January-March quarter.

LIC also raised its stake in other Sensex companies that were available at attractive prices, according to LIC shareholding in Q4FY18 compared with the previous quarter as disclosed by Sensex companies to the bourses.

Analysis of LIC shareholding by Financial Chronicle shows the insurer sold shares in 13 Sensex companies, reducing stake in the January-March quarter, including TCS, SBI, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ITC, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Adani Ports, Wipro and Bharti Airtel.

Stake reduction due to profit booking was high in Tata Steel (10.61 per cent to 9 per cent), SBI (10.55 per cent to 9.98 per cent), NTPC (13.01 per cent to 12.17 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (6.46 per cent to 5.90 per cent).

During the quarter, LIC raised stake in 13 Sensex companies that included ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Unilever, La­rsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical, Coal India, Power Grid and Yes Bank.

The insurer raised stake significantly in Yes Bank (8.33 per cent to 9.68 per cent), Asian Paints (6.52 per cent to 7.67 per cent), Power Grid (3.40 per cent to 4.87 per cent) and Dr Reddy’s Lab (3.51 per cent to 4.44 per cent).

LIC’s stake in Tata Motors was unchanged at 5.17 per cent while the insura­nce major’s stake in three private banks – Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank – were less than one per cent and exact shareholding couldn’t be traced in the shareholding data disclosed to the bourses.