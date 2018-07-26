Liberty House gets NCLT nod to take over Amtek Auto
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 26 July 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The National Company Law Tribunal has reportedly approved Liberty House UK’s bid to acquire debt-ridden Amtek Auto under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The committee of creditors had already, in April this year, okayed the resolution plan submitted by London-based company.

This is the fifth of the 12 large stressed accounts referred for bankruptcy proceedings by the Reserve Bank in June 2017 being resolved.

This will be Liberty House’s second acquisition of Indian debt-laden companies this month, as it has already got lenders approval, on July 5, to take over Adhunik Metaliks.

Top auto component maker and vendor to auto majors like Martui Suzuki, Amtek Auto owes nearly Rs 12,312 crore to its financial creditors. According to a report, financial creditors would be taking a roughly 75 per cent haircut on their outstanding loans. The auto componet maker owes around Rs 224 crore to operational creditors.

On April 5, Amtek Auto informed stock exchanges that the committee of creditors led by IDBI Bank had approved Liberty House’s bid. However, later that month, lenders to ABG Shipyard were informed that Liberty House had defaulted on repaying its dues to Exim Bank and thus was ineligible to bid under the IBC. That led to uncertainty whether the bid would pass NCLT’s muster.

Reports said Liberty House cleared all its pending dues and thus became eligible for participating in the bidding process.

