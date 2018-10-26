Large pharma firms to report double-digit growth this fiscal: Crisil

After two years of underperformance, largely over regulatory pressure, big pharma companies are set to deliver double-digit growth this year helped by the weaker rupee, lower intensity of regulatory issues, faster product approvals, recovery in US sales and improved domestic demand.

“Big Indian pharmaceutical companies with turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more are expected to return to double-digit growth this fiscal riding on recovery in sales in the US, depreciation of the rupee against the dollar and improving domestic demand,” says rating agency Crisil.

After two years of single-digit growth, revenue this fiscal is estimated to grow 10-12 per cent, lending stability to profitability and helping drug-makers weather a sharp rise in input costs, said Crisil.

“The US market is witnessing an upturn after de-growth in five of the past eight quarters through June 2018. Revenue from that geography grew 7 per cent on-year in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with a muted outing in the same quarter of fiscal 2018,” said Anuj Sethi, senior director, Crisil Ratings.

“We expect 6-7 per cent growth this fiscal, backed by lower intensity of regulatory issues, faster product approvals and improving share of complex products. This will also help offset pricing pressure faced in existing products,” Sethi said.

Better domestic demand will complement the recovery in US sales. Domestic revenues of large drug companies are expected to grow 12-13 per cent this fiscal, given better access to healthcare and deeper penetration of health insurance. The recovery is already reflected in the first quarter with the domestic segment growing 25 per cent on-year, albeit on a low base, as the first quarter of the previous year was severely impacted by retailers de-stocking ahead of the goods and services tax implementation.

This will help operating margins, too. “Revenue recovery in the key markets will offset the sharp increase in costs on account of a shortage in the supply of key ingredients from China,” said Sameer Charania, director, Crisil Ratings. “That, along with depreciation of the rupee and cost optimisation measures, will enable big companies to sustain operating margin at 18-20 per cent this fiscal,” Charania said.

The credit profiles of large pharma companies are likely to remain stable, supported by well-capitalised balance sheets. The debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) ratio of these companies stood at 1.3 times in fiscal 2018 and is expected to improve to around 1 time this fiscal, Crisil said.

“Volatile input prices and currency, as well as acquisitions, remain key monitorables,” Crisil analysts said.