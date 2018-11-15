JM Financial arm offers 10% interest on NCDs
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 15 November 2018
Mumbai

JM Financial Credit Solutions, the NBFC arm of the JM Financial Group, announced a public issue of secured non-convertible debentures with a base issue size of Rs 250 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 1,000 crore, aggregating up to Rs. 1,250 crore.

The effective yield for these secured NCDs is around 10 per cent across various maturities with coupon rates varying from 10 per cent to 10.25 per cent, with options ranging from 42 months to 120 months, JM Financial Credit Solutions said.

The issue opens on November 20 and is scheduled to close on December 20, with an option for early closure or extension.

The secured NCDs have been rated AA/Stable by Icra for an amount of up to Rs 2,000 crore and have been rated AA/Stable by India Ratings.

The minimum application amount is Rs 10,000 collectively across all options on NCDs and in multiples of one NCD of face value of Rs 1,000 each after the minimum application.

The lead managers to the issue are A. K. Capital Services, JM Financial, Edelweiss Financial Services and Trust Investment Advisors.

