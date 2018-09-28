JM Fin Credit Solutions receives Rs 875 crore from promoters, newfund
FC Bureau
  Friday, 28 September 2018
Mumbai

JM Financial Group, Vikram Pandit and GIC of Singapore, along with the California University Endowment Fund have decided to infuse Rs 875 crore into JM Financial Credit Solutions through an equity infusion, valuing the largely residential realty focused NBFC at Rs 7,175 crore.

This is the second round of equity infusion into the city-based company this year, taking the total to Rs 1,380 crore with the first round concluding in February. The new round of growth capital will increase networth by 50 per cent and further strengthen the balance sheet. It will also develerage the balance sheet from 3.8 times gearing to 2.1 times, and bringing down consolidated debt/equity ratio to 2.7 times.

Of the total equity infusion of Rs 875 crore, around Rs 435 crore will come from Vikram Pandit and Associates and GIC of Singapore, while JM Financial will pump in Rs 225 crore and the rest will come from the University of California Endowment Fund, which is a long-only fund, sources said.

Before this infusion, the non-deposit-taking non-banking finance firm was valued at Rs 6,300 crore.

