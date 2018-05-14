JK Cement net soars 2-fold

JK Cement's standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs 96.45 crore for the March quarter from Rs 42.57 crore, helped by lower tax expenses. Total revenue stood at Rs 1,369.25 crore. It was Rs 1,255.27 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a tax expense of Rs 26.53 crore against Rs 74.58 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal year 2017-18, the company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 341.87 crore against Rs 210.78 crore a year ago. Total revenue for FY18 was at Rs 4,885.82 crore compared with Rs 4,479.15 crore.