Jhunjhunwala steering away from IPOs as valuations skyrocket
By  
Abhirup Roy, Euan Rocha
  , Thursday, 16 November 2017
City: 
Mumbai

Major share investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (in pic) said he is steering clear of all initial public offerings (IPOs) for now as valuations have skyrocketed amid strong inflows and exuberance in equity markets.

India has had a boom in IPOs, with a record $11 billion raised this year. However, high valuations — especially for some recent insurance IPOs — have produced some weak secondary market debuts and weighed on investor sentiment in recent weeks. “There is a lot of froth in the IPO market,” Jhunjhunwala, a billionaire who runs his own asset management firm, said at the Reuters Global Investment 2018 Outlook Summit. “Stay away.”

Jhunjhunwala, often dubbed by the media as the country’s Warren Buffett, added that he has largely avoided the recent spate of IPOs and has unwound the few small bets he placed in these offerings.

He said the recent tepid listings could lead to a “lull” in the IPO pipeline, and companies coming to market might readjust their pricing. “They will have to wait for two to three months and then come at lower or fairer valuations,” the investor said.
According to Forbes, Jhunjhunwala has a net worth of about $2.9 billion. He made his fortune from equity investments, and his stock picks are closely watched by India’s retail and institutional investors.

Share markets have logged record highs, despite an elusive earnings recovery and confusion stemming from rollout of goods and services tax. This has stretched valuations in several sectors, raising concerns of a potential correction. Jhunjhunwala said he expects a rebound in corporate earnings in the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends in March, with early signs already evident in the quarter ended September 30. He also expects a weakening rupee in 2018 to act as a tailwind for export-oriented drugmakers.

