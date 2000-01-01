IT stocks tumble despite firms posting good Q2 numbers

Shares of IT companies which had risen sharply prior to the start of the earnings season anticipating good second quarter results in what is believed to be a seasonally strong quarter are seeing profit booking post- results.

Healthy financial performance and brokerages buy call in their post-result reviews for most of these companies haven’t deterred investors from booking profit as the stocks had rallied sharply in the run-up to the earnings season.

Despite reporting Rs 7,620 crore profit and registering a 7.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 22.7 per cent year-on-year profit growth, Tata Consultancy Services shares have fallen 15.65 per cent per cent on the BSE from its recent high of Rs 2,273 on October 1, to Rs 1,917.05 and 3.11 per cent since the second quarter results were announced.

Similarly Infosys fell 9.58 per cent from its recent high of Rs 754.95 to Rs 682.60 on Friday and 1.98 per cent post-results. Infosys reported Rs 3,879-crore profit, showing a 13.8 per cent QoQ and 10.3 per cent YoY profit growth, which was above Street expectations.

Jimeet Modi, CEO, Samco Securities, said, "If the valuation itself is very high from a historical perspective, then no matter what, the prices will fall irrespective of good numbers. Technology companies have posted strong growth this quarter mainly due to rupee depreciation, but in spite of all these stocks have corrected and will continue to correct as valuations in the IT sector are still high.”

Mindtree fell 17.02 per cent on a single trading session on Friday, though it reported better than expected results, with QoQ profit growing 30.4 per cent and YoY profit growing 65.4 per cent, but analysts said management commentary indicated a gradual moderation in growth.

Rahul Jain, senior research analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services, in his post result review of Mindtree’s Q2 performance, said, "We believe that the soft commentary on macro outlook and lower-than-expected gains in profitability will lead to earnings cuts on the Street and may weigh against the rich valuations of the stock."

Cyient fell 2.23 per cent on Friday though it delivered strong performance in Q2FY19, both on the revenue and margin fronts, but according to analysts its near-term outlook was not encouraging. The stock is down 15.73 per cent from its recent high of Rs 777.20 touched on October 3. “Growth will be soft in 3QFY19E led by seasonality. Margin will expand due to currency benefit, “ said Apurva Prasad, senior analyst, HDFC Securities.

Mphasis fell 4.79 per cent to Rs 1,069.30 on the BSE on Friday as it announced 4.9 per cent QoQ and 28.5 per cent YoY profit growth during the market hours.

Only NIIT Technologies gained 4.21 per cent on Friday after it announced its results on October 17. NIIT profit grew 30.3 per cent QoQ and 66.6 per cent YoY.

Nipun Gupta, analyst, Kotak Securities, said, "NIIT reported strong 5.3 per cent QoQ dollar revenue growth. It has been consistently winning large deals against Tier I vendors which is aiding the strong revenue visibility."