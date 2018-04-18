IPO-bound HDFC AMC posts 31% rise in FY18 profit

Aided by a bull run in the equity market and heavy inflows in equity mutual funds, India’s largest mutual fund, HDFC Asset Management Company, posted 31 per cent growth in net profit for financial year 2017-18.

In a release, HDFC AMC said its profit after tax for FY18 stood at Rs 722.61 crore compared to Rs 550.24 crore a year ago. Total revenue grew 17.6 per cent to Rs 1,867.24 crore against Rs 1,587.91 crore for FY17.

Mutual funds had a very profitable run in financial year 2017-18.

HDFC AMC’s profit before tax stood at Rs 1,062.51 crore in FY18 as against Rs 799.80 crore in FY17. Total expenses stood at Rs 804.73 crore against Rs 788.10 crore.

The AMC’s average assets under management grew to Rs 3 lakh crore in January-March 2018, ranking it among the top two mutual funds, helped by mark-to-market gains and fresh inflows.

HDFC Mutual Fund is gearing up to launch its initial public offering later this year and the fund house filed its draft red herring prospectus (DHRP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on March 16.

According to rating agency Crisil, HDFC AMC has been the most profitable asset management company in India in terms of net profits from FY13.

In its DRHP, HDFC AMC said, “Our profits have grown every year since the first full year of operations in fiscal 2002. We have been the largest asset management company in India in terms of equity-oriented AUM since the last quarter of fiscal 2011 and have consistently been among the top two asset management companies in India in terms of total average AUM since the month of August 2008.”