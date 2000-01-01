IOB defends decision to set off losses from share premium a/c

Indian Overseas Bank, 91 per cent owned by Government of India and LIC, maintained that the decision to set off part of the accumulated losses with the balance in the share premium account will be in the interest of the shareholders. The bank, which has received the government nod for capital infusion of Rs 1,100 crore, will now have a ‘right-sized balance sheet’.

The bank has set a new precedent for the industry by deciding to use share premium account balance for setting off losses to the tune of Rs 6,979 crore. The bank said banks are not covered by the Companies Act, which restricts companies to do so in order to safeguard the interests of the shareholders. IOB said that the Section 3 and 17 (2) of the Banking Act permits banks to do so. The bank should only intimate the regulator within 21 days. However, the bank is holding an extraordinary general meeting on January 30 to take the minority shareholders into confidence.

“There is no change in the net worth of the bank and the paid-up capital remains intact. There is no impact on the capital adequacy ratio nor on the capital structure and capital holding. The only change for the shareholder would be that there would be alteration in the dividend payment which would be in their interest,” R Subramaniakumar, the chief executive officer of Indian Overseas Bank, said.

He said the strengthening of the balance sheet is part of the turnaround strategy. The bank, which hopes to turnaround by FY18-19, has been reducing the non-performing assets and the slippages. In the recent quarters, it also increased its operating profit by 24 per cent by bringing down the cost of deposit.

With some of the bad loan accounts nearing resolution in the coming quarters, the bank hopes that the gross NPA will come down to Rs 22,000 crore against Rs 34,709 crore at the end of September quarter. Lesser outgo on provisioning will further help the turn around.

The bank has been under the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action framework from September 2015. According to experts, the move should also be viewed in the backdrop of a RBI circular issued in February that directs banks to pay coupons out of current year profits. If the profits are insufficient, banks can use other reserves. By setting off accumulated losses using share premium account, IOB can now use the reserves to pay coupons.